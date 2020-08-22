5 injured after pipe breaks at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, Harris Health System says

A steam pipe broke at the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on Saturday morning, according to the Harris Health System. Officials said five people, including two patients, suffered injuries.

According to Harris Health, one patient was transferred to UTMA while the other patient and the staff members were treated at the hospital’s emergency center. The three employees have already been cleared to return to work.

The incident happened on the fourth floor around 9 a.m. Officials said a subsequent water leak and fire suppression system discharge occurred causing damage to several areas on all four floors of the hospital.

LBJ Hospital remains on an internal disaster level and is on ambulance diversion.

“The hospital’s facility and engineering staff and an outside cleaning crew are assessing and cleaning up the damage. There is no estimate on how long repairs may take. Additionally, Ben Taub Hospital and other TMC hospital partners are preparing for the possible transfer of patients from LBJ Hospital,” according to a statement from the Harris Health System.