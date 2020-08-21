Postal inspectors investigating multiple reports of mail theft at Sugar Land post offices

SUGAR LAND – Police in Sugar Land said they have received 20 reports of thefts, mainly checks, from post offices in the city since January.

Police spokesman Doug Adolph said officers determined the thefts occurred inside post office buildings and not at the blue boxes outside. Police turned over the investigation to postal inspectors, he said.

“If you’re getting that many complaints, something’s not right,” said Tori Hernandez, a postal customer.

The city has two post offices but most of the reports are connected to the location on Grants Lake Boulevard, Adolph said.

“Postal Inspectors are aware of the reports of theft in the Sugar Land area and are currently investigating. However, as it is an active investigation, additional details cannot be discussed,” postal inspector and public information officer Silvia Torres said in an email.

Torres said postal inspectors take mail theft seriously. Anyone who may have information on the thefts can report it to inspectors at 877-876-2455 or the agency’s website: www.uspis.gov.