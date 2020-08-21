2 killed after being thrown off overpass during motorcycle crash in Spring: HCSO

SPRING, Texas – A man and a woman died in a violent motorcycle crash after they were thrown off an overpass in Spring Friday, deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on the Grand Parkway at Kuykendahl Road.

According to deputies, both victims, who were in their 30s, were on the bike when the motorcyclist lost control of the bike at a bend in the road.

Investigators said the driver slammed into the guard rail and both he and the woman riding on the back went over the edge and fell onto the ground below them. Both victims died at the scene, deputies said.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved, deputies said.