Looking for work, Houston? These companies are hiring remote workers as pandemic keeps workplaces closed

HOUSTON – As the coronavirus pandemic has forced companies to reimagine the way they do business, more opportunities for remote employment have emerged.

Among the list of hiring businesses includes Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, UnitedHealth Group and more.

With the right equipment and internet access, thousands of recently laid-off candidates could be on their way to re-entering the workforce.

Here are 5 companies seeking skilled professionals who can work from home:

Amazon

Industry: Internet Retail

Amazon has more than 1,000 work-from-home listings across 20 business categories. Positions available include everything from customer service and Alexa support associates to engineers and managers.

Click here to find a job.

Apple

Industry: Telecommunications Equipment

As apart of its At Home team, Apple is looking advisors to serve as customers’ first point of contact, team managers who will provide daily supervision and promoting the development of At Home Advisors, and area managers who will supervise performance and development and ensure At Home Advisors and At Home Team Managers are resolving customers’ issues

Click here to find a job.

Dell

Industry: Computer Technology

Dell Technologies is searching for workers who can work remotely throughout the pandemic and also has listings for partial and fully remote positions. Roles available include marketing, communication, data security, engineering, and more.

Click here to find a job.

UnitedHealth Group

Industry: Health care

UnitedHealth Group has several listings for a range of positions that can work partially or fully remote. The company is seeking to fill roles in customer service, nursing, accounting, administration, and more.

Click here to find a job.

Verizon

Industry: Telecommunications

Verizon is hiring professionals across a range of business categories to fill partial and fully remote positions. Roles available everything from customer service representative to engineering and IT.

Click here to find a job.

Are you an employer who has work-from-home opportunities? Leave your job details in the comments.