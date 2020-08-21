Groom shot in chest on wedding day in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A shooting that left a groom injured on his wedding day Thursday is under investigation, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 16800 block of Anna Green Street around 11:26 p.m.

According to authorities, arriving units at first could not find the victim, but he was then located at another residence across the street from where the shooting took place.

Deputies said the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported via Life Flight in critical condition.

Investigators said three people that were inside of the residence were detained by authorities.

The victim is in stable condition and is waiting to go into surgery, deputies said.

Deputies said witnesses, including the bride, are not cooperating with investigators.

It was reported to the investigator that a person who was invited to the wedding party got into some sort of altercation with the groom. That person then shot the groom and fled the scene.

Deputies said there is no other information on the suspect or any other details at this time.