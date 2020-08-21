2 sororities at Texas A&M University placed in quarantine after 14 positive COVID-19 cases

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – As classes begin for many colleges across the country, campus officials are starting to see a growing number of positive cases among students.

On Thursday, Texas A&M University says there are more than a dozen cases of the coronavirus in two sororities.

The University said there were 14 cases of the coronavirus linked to Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta sororities.

The vice president of student affairs, Daniel J. Pugh, Sr., addressed the positive cases on Thursday.

Pugh said the university is working with Texas A&M ambassadors Greek life leaders, county and health officials to educate students and organizations about COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC.

Those guidelines include following the orders when it comes to gatherings larger than 10 people, wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing.

The University said all fraternities and sororities are off-campus.

Pugh said the 14 students reported their COVID-19 results into the student portal.

“Bid Day” was held on Sunday, but Pugh said it’s unclear when the students started feeling sick.

“Some of those who were positive, we know now that were positive did have occasion during an event of connecting with individuals in their chapter and it’s that exposure we are not certain about that creates the issue,” he said.

The school said the sororities have been responsive and are following the required steps.

“It really is how we can help you have an experience you trying to have Here during a pandemic,” Pugh said.

The city College Station stated that any gatherings larger than 10 people have to be approved by the mayor. The city says Zeta Tau Alpha and Chi Omega were the only two sororities who applied and got approval.

KPRC 2 asked Dr. Pugh why the other sororities did not comply with the orders.

“What I would say is that will come out of our investigative process as we go deeper we will deal with these things as a conduct piece, we will find out what their thinking was behind it and why they didn’t comply,” he said.

Pugh said there’s a potential student groups and organizations could be penalized for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Texas A&M has 248 isolation beds. Pugh said 16 students are currently being quarantined.