Woman accused of leading deputy constables on wild chase with child in vehicle

HOUSTON – A woman is in custody after she led Precinct 5 constable deputies on a chase while a child was in the vehicle in west Harris County Thursday, authorities said.

Constable deputies said the chase began around 3:11 a.m. when authorities saw a vehicle that they believe was involved in a hit and run. When constable deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle failed to yield, they said.

According to authorities, the driver came to a stop at 20800 Sandy Bay Lane and was taken into custody.

Constable deputies said an unrestrained child was in the vehicle during the incident.