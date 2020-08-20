Man fatally shot by girlfriend’s son while sleeping on couch, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man was shot to death while sleeping on a couch in a townhome in northeast Harris County Thursday, deputies said. Investigators say the person who pulled the trigger was his girlfriend's son.

The deadly shooting happened on West Village Drive and Hamill Road around 1:30 a.m., deputies said.

According to investigators, a woman who lives at the home called 9-1-1 when her son showed up wanting to get some of his things.

Deputies said the woman waited out front as her son went inside, where the victim, who has been identified as Joworski Durden, was sleeping. That's when investigators say the woman heard several gunshots and the son ran out of the home, got in a car and drove away.

Deputies said when the woman ran in to check on Durden, he was dead.

According to investigators, the son was later found with a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear how he was injured.