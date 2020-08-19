Local school districts give Judge Hidalgo’s school reopening plan a failing grade

KATY, Texas – Harris County's roadmap to reopening schools plan is experiencing a few bumps as local districts are giving the idea a failing grade.

In a letter from 10 area school districts, their superintendents wrote Tuesday, “continued indefinite closure as outlined in the roadmap to reopening schools plan will be harmful to children.”

They add, “as educational leaders providing for the well-being and educational needs of over a half-million students, we cannot support your recommendation.”

As families take in one last night before school begins at Katy Independent Independent School District opinions vary but the safety of students and faculty is paramount.

“I see the point of view,” said Nour Elyaed, a former Katy ISD student with siblings still in teh district. “But also I think it can definitely be challenged because there are people who have been homeschooled before and it wasn’t much of an issue.”

Parent Dionne Sames said she believes students should definitely return to class at some point.

“Maybe it’s a phased approach by, grade or something,” Sames said. “But I think there definitely has to be an end date and a goal at some point.”

Late Tuesday, Harris County Public Health sent the following written response:

“HCPH has recommended that in-person activities be phased-in until community spread of COVID-19 declines.”

Judge Lina Hidalgo hasn’t been given the power to enforce her recommendations. The state in large part has given local districts the leeway to decide exactly when to return to class.