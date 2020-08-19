Killen’s southern comfort food restaurant opens in the Heights

Houston restauranteur Ronnie Killen opened his first Killen’s concept in the loop Wednesday.

Adding to his concept, which includes Killen’s BBQ, Killen’s Burgers, Killen’s Steakhouse, and more, Killen’s offers a menu of southern comfort food.

According to Houston Culture Map, the new restaurant’s menu includes fried chicken, fried seafood, barbecue plates, and unique items such as fried green tomatoes, smothered pork chops, and chicken and dumplings, and more.

The restaurant’s homey interior was designed to show admiration to Killen’s grandmother, Millie Simecek, who he says is a major source of his love for food and cooking, according to Houston Culture Map.

In compliance with CDC recommendations, Killen’s is now serving guests for dine-in at 101 Heights Blvd., Houston, Texas.

Reservation can be made by calling (713) 637-4664 or online through OpenTable.