Investigation underway after man found shot to death at SE Houston apartment

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Hobby Airport.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. at the Broadway Casa Apartments Tuesday night, Lt. Larry Crowson said.

First responders found a man dead in the courtyard of the complex, Crowson said.

“The residents reported hearing several gunshots and then they called us that the male was deceased in the courtyard,” he said.

Investigators said it is unknown if the man lived at the complex.

Police have not provided any description of a suspect or suspects. Homicide investigators are trying to locate witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.