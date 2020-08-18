No injuries reported after fire at Pasadena refinery

PASADENA, Texas – No injuries were reported Tuesday after a fire damaged a tank at a Pasadena refinery.

The fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. in an oil tank on the northeast corner of the property at Pasadena Refining Systems.

According to Bill Stephens, a spokesman for Chevron, the fire was extinguished about 6:30 a.m. but fire crews are still working to cool down the tank.

Stephens said air monitoring on the perimeter of the property has not detected any problems offsite.

Officials said the Houston Ship Channel was briefly closed as a precaution since the tank is near the channel.

The Washburn Tunnel and some streets surrounding the facility that have been closed are expected to reopen soon, Stephens said.