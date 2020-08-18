Man dies near hotel after shooting at gas station in Greenspoint: Police

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting they said left a man 30-year-old man dead near a hotel Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a Greenspoint gas station located at 17600 Wayforest Drive.

According to officers, the victim was behind the gas station when a man wearing all black with a mask walked around the corner and shot him.

Police said the victim ran to a vehicle where his friend was and his friend began driving him with the intention of going to the hospital, but when she called 911, she was told to pull over at Scottish Inns & Suites on Rankin Road. Police said he died at the scene.

Officers said they have surveillance video that they plan to watch. Officers are asking anyone to come forward if they have any information.

Police said the investigation will be tough because lots of bullet casings were found at the scene.

