Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after ‘major crash’ in Spring, officials say

HOUSTON – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a major wreck in Spring, Texas, according to a tweet from Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The crash was first reported at about 1:19 p.m. in the 6900 block of Cypresswood Drive, across the street from Cypresswood Elementary School, officials said.

Herman said the man riding the motorcycle “flipped over.”

LifeFlight transported the motorcyclist to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.