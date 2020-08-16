League City police searching for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in the chest

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – League City police are searching for a man investigators say shot his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

At around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Olive Street in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics transported the victim to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital where he was taken into surgery.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Gerald Rayshon Ford, according to the League City Police Department

Ford fled the scene before officers arrived.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ford for the charge of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury with a $100,000 bond.

Ford is described as a black male weighing 180 pounds and standing 5′7″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gerald Rayshon Ford is urged to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.