Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities responded to an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston, according to a tweet by the Houston Police Department.

The tweet said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Ripplebrook Drive.

Authorities said an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was visiting family in the area when two men arrived and began threatening people with a weapon.

The deputy identified himself before opening fire on the men, officials said during a news conference.

HPD Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian said one of the men was hit in the throat area and possibly the hand. he had to be taken to the hospital, Victorian said.

The injury required surgery, but his condition is not known, authorities said. The deputy in question was not injured.

Victorian said the other man took off on foot. Authorities have been canvassing the area in search of him but have not been successful.

Police are asking the man to come forward as he is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

Watch the full update below: