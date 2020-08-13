Fake Dior X Air Jordan 1 shoes seized in massive, $4.3M Texas bust: This is how counterfeit footwear were found

HOUSTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Dallas-Fort Worth port of entry seized a shipment of counterfeit footwear including several pairs of limited-edition basketball shoes that retails for $2,000 per pair, the agency announced Monday.

The shipment -- valued at more than $4.3 million -- included more than 1,800 pairs of counterfeit Limited Edition “Dior X Air Jordan 1” shoes destined for Mexico.

CBP says its officers targeted 60 boxes that originated from Hong Kong and were manifested as “Ball Golf” for an exam. The inspection revealed several styles of footwear bearing the registered trademarks of Nike and Adidas.

Due to the poor quality of workmanship, incorrect packaging, and previous experience with similar products, CBP says officers determined the footwear were not authentic items.

“Counterfeiters trafficking in phony merchandise are not concerned about the American consumer or the damage their fake goods can do to our economy,” said CBP Port Director Timothy Lemaux. “CBP will continue to take every opportunity to intercept illegitimate goods and disrupt transnational criminal enterprises seeking to fund criminal activities with counterfeit or pirated merchandise.”

CBP contacted the various trademark holders for merchandise verification, and the shipment’s consignee was given an opportunity to submit proof of Trademark Licensing before CBP seized the shipment.

In fiscal year 2019, Department of Homeland Security says its agencies seized counterfeit footwear for intellectual property rights that recorded a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of more than $37 million.