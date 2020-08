HOUSTON – Police said a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in southwest Houston Wednesday.

Officers said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Beltway near Westheimer.

According to investigators, a woman was driving and going the wrong way. Police said the woman slammed head-on into a man driving a pickup truck.

The woman died at the scene, police said. Police said the man she crashed into was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.