HPD: Driver dies in fiery crash after slamming into wrecker vehicle; parts of Beltway 8 shut down

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a deadly, fiery crash that shut down parts of the Beltway 8 Wednesday.

Police said they were called to an earlier crash around 2:45 a.m. on Beltway 8 and John F. Kennedy in north Houston.

According to officers, they were clearing the accident when the driver of an SUV crashed into one of the wrecker vehicles without hitting the breaks. After the crash, the SUV caught on fire, killing the trapped driver of the SUV.

Police said they called the Houston Fire Department to the scene. Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story.