Two Houston-area school districts hand out devices to ensure students can learn from home

SPRING, Texas – Parents and students lined up at several schools in two Houston-area school districts to receive devices that will make learning from home easier in the new school year.

Schools administrators from the Galena Park Independent School District and the Spring Independent School District passed out Chromebooks and chargers ahead of the 2020-21 school year.

Galena Park ISD

Schools in Galena Park ISD will begin the years on Sept. 8 and the district allowed high school students to check out their devices Monday to get ready for the year.

“I’m not able to see my friends no more. I have to be at home, seeing my class online is going to be all weird,” said tenth-grader Kelly Delgado.

Students were provided with Chromebooks, chargers and protective covers while others, who opted for face-to-face learning were asked to use their personal devices until the next shipment of Chromebooks was delivered.

The district said the new technology will allow students to add and delete apps, extensions and tools needed throughout the year.

“They’re going to give us orientation to see, what like apps we can use. And if we don’t know how to use it they can help us,” said Leonardo Castro a tenth-grader at Galena Park High school.

The district said it could be until late August event September before elementary and student middle school students can pick up their equipment.

Spring ISD

The school year for Spring ISD students will kick off on Aug. 17.

On Monday, the district passed out hundreds of Chromebooks, chargers and school supplies to middle school students at several drive-thru locations throughout the district. Teachers and faculty members have also organized virtual town hall meetings and tutorials for those needing instructions on how to use the new technology.

The district said elementary school students will be able to pick-up their equipment on Aug. 13 and 14.