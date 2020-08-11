Potentially millions of taxpayer dollars wasted over Houston Ship Channel bridge

HOUSTON – Potentially millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted over a bridge that’s been under construction for years.

We’re talking about the costliest infrastructure project in the history of Harris County at about $1 billion.

Construction started two years ago. More than $400 million has already been spent.

On Tuesday, county officials will decide whether or not to remove the company that designed the bridge, and hire a new one

Harris County first hired Figg Bridge Engineers to design a new ship channel bridge in 2013.

Construction began in March 2018, the same week that another bridge designed by Figg collapsed in Florida and killed six people.

That November, the same month new leadership took over the county, the NTSB said the Florida bridge had design flaws.

Several months later, while construction on the Houston bridge continued, the county hired an independent engineering firm to review the design.

Almost a year later, in early 2020, the independent firm identified 21 significant design issues and some of the bridge construction was stopped.

“If this does get delayed by any significant turn of events, this is going to be out of the taxpayer’s pockets, so we have to careful about that,” said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Garcia blames prior county leadership for, in his words, turning a blind eye.

But problems with the Houston bridge design were discovered under his watch, as far back as one year ago.