Northwest Assistance Ministries begins neighborhood super site food giveaway

SPRING, Texas – Northwest Assistance Ministries began their neighborhood super site food giveaway Tuesday.

The food distribution was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring.

Brian Carr with Northwest Assistance Ministries said that they partnered with the Houston Food Bank and Spring ISD to create the distribution location because they recognized a serious and growing need in the community.

“We have families that have been laid off or lost their job or having trouble with rent and ends meet and just making it to some of the other food distribution sites is an obstacle so we wanted to bring something to the community that needed it,” said Carr.

Families who attend will receive 70 lbs. of food per household which includes milk, meat, produce and other nonperishables.

The next giveaway will be held on August 25.