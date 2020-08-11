Katy ISD equips schools with ’hundreds of thousands’ of PPE ahead of reopening

KATY, Texas – Students, teachers and staff are getting ready for school to start at the Katy Independent School District.

In an effort to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the district announced Monday that it has distributed “hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment” to all of its campuses.

Officials said the PPE, procured by the district and the Texas Education Agency, will ensure that Katy ISD is well prepared when schools open for in-person learning on Sept. 8.

In total, Katy ISD has the following:

135,000 adult reusable masks.

526,000 adult disposable masks.

224,400 child disposable masks.

52,000 child reusable masks.

341,000 gloves (medium and XL).

630 thermometers.

8,788 gallons of hand sanitizers.

49,680 hand sanitizing wipes.

10,250 face shields.

1,650 sanitizing stations.

4,000 desk shields for staff.

Once classes resume, all staff and students in fourth through 12th grade will be required to wear a mask or face covering. Younger students are encouraged but not required to do so.

The district plans on maintaining PPE supply throughout the school year. People can find Katy ISD Safety Protocol Videos, demonstrating the PPE in use, at Katyisd.org under the “Safety Protocol” section.