Ask 2: My kids do not have a device for virtual learning. How do I acquire one?

The question: My kids do not have a device for virtual learning. How do I acquire one?

The answer: As schools begin virtually, many students continue to lack the digital tools to begin the school year off the right foot.

Many school districts such as Pasadena ISD and Cy-Fair ISD have allocated funds to provide a laptop to every student of all grades, no matter their choice of instruction.

Houston Charity Comp-U-Dopt stepped in during the coronavirus pandemic to provide devices to qualifying students in need. So far, according to its website, the organization has distributed more than 20,000 devices.

To register for a computer in Houston, your child must attend a K-12 school in Harris County and not have access to a device at home. There is a limit of one device per household, and the computers are yours to keep.

Click here to register on Comp-U-Dopt’s website.

Contact your child’s school district if you are in need of a device for the virtual learning period. Some districts are continuing to provide them as a way to bridge the digital gap.

