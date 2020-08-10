Uber Eats driver finds man’s dead body at apartment complex, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after they said an Uber Eats driver found a man’s dead body at an apartment complex Monday.

Deputies said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Cypress Creek EMS responded after the driver found the body at an apartment complex located at 905 Cypress Station near Rustyleaf Lane at around 12:45 a.m.

According to investigators that were at the scene, the Uber Eats driver found an unresponsive black male with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartment complex by the dumpster.

Deputies said there isn’t any suspect info or known motive. Deputies said they are hoping to find clues on nearby surveillance video.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.