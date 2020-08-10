Intoxicated woman charged after officials say she broke into home, assaulted homeowner with brick

HOUSTON – A woman is in custody after authorities said she broke into a home in a neighborhood near Spring, Texas and assaulted the homeowner while intoxicated.

The incident happened Monday at a home on Juniper Meadows Drive near Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said officials received reports of a burglary in progress and when authorities arrived, they found Claudia Martinez, who they said was intoxicated and acting belligerent.

The homeowner told authorities that she knocked on his door and he told Martinez she wasn’t welcome.

Martinez then forced her way into the home by throwing a brick through a glass door, and according to the homeowner, she used that brick to assault him.

Herman said Martinez was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Her bail was set at $30,000.