NEW CANEY, Texas – Curbside meal service for New Caney ISD begins Monday, Aug. 10 for students grades PreK-12.

The district said students will receive a free breakfast. Lunch will be charged according to the National School Lunch Program eligibility (full-price, reduced-price, or free depending on eligibility).

The district said pre-payment is encouraged, yet cash will be accepted curbside. Meal service will take place Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for breakfast and lunch.

Students must be present with a school ID or a parent must provide a student school ID or ID number when picking up meals. Parents picking up meals will be provided a placard upon the first visit. The placard will list the household name on the front. The back will list the student name(s) and ID number(s) for picking up meals.

Meal prices are as follows: Grades PreK-5: $2.75

Grades 6-12: $3

Adults $4.50

Meals will be given out at the following locations: