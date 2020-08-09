Ismaili community responds to coronavirus with ‘Share Your Blessings’ food drive in Spring

HOUSTON – The “Share Your Blessings” food drive is back.

In partnership with the Spring and Klein fire departments, the Ismaili Muslim community collected canned goods, dry goods and snacks, which will benefit four local faith-based pantries. The group collected 10,000 pounds of food on Saturday at the Ismaili Jamatkhana in Spring.

The pantries included Woods Edge Community Church, Gateway Baptist Church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Interfaith of the Woodlands.

“From a community perspective, whether it’s the fire departments and our first responders, whether it’s the food pantries in diverse faith communities or the organizers here today, I think it’s really important for all of us. We’ve all recognized the need for us to put our values and our ethics into action in the form of service to the community,” said Alim Adatia, the communications coordinator for the Ismaili Council for Southwestern U.S. “And not only is it the partners and the pantries and others who have stepped up here today. But most importantly, members of the community who are recognizing the need to donate food and really support the greater community during these difficult times.