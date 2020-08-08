Houston-area man loses more than 100 pounds during 2-month battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON – A Texas City man beat COVID-19 after two months in the hospital. Joe Castillo lost more than 100 pounds in the process but he said he is grateful to be alive and headed back at home.

His wife Rosie Castillo said it seemed like forever. While Joe was at the HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital in Texas City, Rosie said FaceTime was the only way they could communicate.

“Right now, I’m so happy,” Rosie said. “After two months, he’s been in the hospital with this coronavirus. I thought I was going to lose him.”

Joe, who lost 140 pounds while battling the coronavirus, was on a ventilator for two weeks. On Friday, he was released from the hospital. Workers and staff cheered him on while he walked down the hallway.

“Unbelievable by the grace of God, I’m still here. He has given me a second chance and I’m looking forward to seeing my family,” Joe said.

He thanked everyone who helped him along the way.

“I also want to give the staff, the doctors, therapist for the bottom of my heart thank you for everything you’ve done for me and keeping me alive,” Joe said.

Yvette Booker was Joe’s therapist. She said he came a long way.

“When we first meet Joe, he couldn’t even sit up on the edge of the bed. He was in ICU on the ventilator. The doctors and nurses did an amazing job,” she said.

Joe said he was given a second chance at life.

“My Hispanic community needs to take it seriously. Some of them are scared because they are not from here. It doesn’t matter this virus has no regrets for anybody’s life,” he said.

The family said this is a moment they will always remember.

“I will never forget this day because today I get to have my husband back home with me,” Rosie said.

Joe said he plans to sit at home and enjoy spending time with his wife and their two dogs. Rosie said she’s going to cook him whatever he wants.

“I beat COVID-19 and I’m still alive...Thank God,” Joe said.