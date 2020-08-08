‘Best of the best’: Houston hotel ranked one of the country’s finest on new listing of the best hotels

TripAdvisor recently unveiled its 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards, the travel company’s listing of the top airlines, attractions, cruises, destinations, hotels and restaurants around the world. The rankings are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews. One Houston locale favored among travelers secured a spot high on the list of the country’s Top 25 hotels.

The stylish Lancaster Hotel situated at 701 Texas Street in downtown Houston is one of only two Texas hotels that made it on the list. The Lancaster Hotel came in at fourth on the ranking while Hotel Emma, located in San Antonio, secured sixth place.

The historic, 93-room Lancaster Hotel is nestled in Houston’s downtown Theater District. Built in 1926, it was originally named the Auditorium Hotel.

On the 2019 list of the top 25 hotels in the country, The Hotel Lancaster was ranked 21. The hotel is consistently named the top hotel in Houston by TripAdvisor, according to a release from the hotel.

“This honor comes at a time when good news means so much, and to make it to the top of TripAdvisor’s list is worth celebrating,” said Jay Shinn, principal partner. “The Lancaster team always seeks to please and to make each stay exceptional, and this ranking confirms we are succeeding. We are grateful to our guests and patrons who generously shared their experiences at The Lancaster and continue to stay with us.”

For more information about The Lancaster Hotel, visit thelancaster.com or call (713) 228 9500. View TripAdvisor’s list of the highest-rated hotels in the country at https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels-cTop-g191.