What we know about the coronavirus testing site opening at Minute Maid Park on Saturday

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott teamed up to announce the opening of a new free testing site at Minute Maid Park.

Thanks to the help of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the testing site will be able to provide up to 2,000 tests per day. It will open Aug. 8.

“The State of Texas continues to work diligently to increase access to testing in communities that need it most,” Abbott said. “We are proud to partner with the Houston Astros to provide more testing in the city of Houston.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the state and local health departments to provide another testing option in our city,” said Jim Crane, Astros owner and chairman. “We are happy to continue to assist our community as we collectively fight this pandemic.”

The testing site will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. It will feature eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes.

Officials said Spanish-speaking staff will also be available onsite to assist in help.

For more information or to book an appointment, click here.