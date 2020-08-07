Pastor of local church group accused of sexually assaulting boy

HOUSTON – Investigators are searching for more possible victims after a pastor of a local church group was accused of sexually assaulting a boy on several occasions, according to the Houston Police Department.

Jose Abel Mena, 60, was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Mena, president and pastor of church group Pueblo de Dios, is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy as recently as April, police said. In April, the child reported that Mena assaulted him at Mena’s home in the 96000 block of Fulton Street, police said.

The sexual assault incidents date back to Jan. 1, police said.

After a thorough investigation, authorities interviewed Mena, where he admitted to committing the sexual assaults on July 27 and turned himself in, police said. Because of his position, investigators believe there may be more victims, police said.

Police ask if anyone who had contact with Mena or have information on other possible victims to call the Children’s Assessment Centr at 713- 830-3259.