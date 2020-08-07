‘It’s really getting out of hand': COVID-19 outbreak reported at Missouri City nursing home

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Missouri City officials are sounding the alarm after an outbreak of the coronavirus is being reported at the Paradigm at First Colony.

There’s been 38 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths and 24 infected staff members at the nursing home, according to Fort Bend County.

“It’s really getting out of hand,” said Moises Moreno, who lives at the facility.

Moreno said his old roommate passed away last month.

Medicare.Gov rates gave the facility one star out of five for their overall rating and their health inspection rating. Moreno said he’s not surprised and some times it takes workers up to three hours to respond to his call button.

“I started thinking like what if something like a real emergency happened, the person that needs help they might have passed away,” Moreno said.

“The high death at nursing homes is a cause for concern everywhere, I don’t think there is enough information right now to say this nursing home, in particular, did anything wrong to cause these 19 people to pass,” said Attorney Charles Brown.

Brown went on to say the investigation by Texas Health and Human services will show if the nursing home was following rules and regulations. At that point, culpability could be an issue.

Paradigm Healthcare provided KPRC 2 with a statement, which can be seen below.