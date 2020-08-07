Ask 2: When does school begin?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When will school begin?

Answer: Some Houston-area schools started this week, including Alief ISD, which started virtually Thursday.

Due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak in the Houston area, some districts changed their in-person start dates to Sept. 8, and nearly all districts will begin virtually for the first three to four weeks.

Next week, school districts such as Santa Fe ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and Humble ISD will start.

Houston ISD pushed the start date to Sept. 8, with students beginning the year virtually. They will begin in-person schooling on Oct. 19.

If you are looking for a specific district start date, we outlined each reopening plan here.

