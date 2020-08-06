Woman’s body found in back seat of van in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a security guard at a southeast Houston park discovered a woman’s dead body in the back seat of a van.

According to investigators, the guard didn't see the van pull up while he was making his rounds at the Sagemont Park Community Center on Hughes Road Wednesday night.

Police tell said they believe the woman died somewhere else and that her body was dumped along with the van at the park.

Investigators are working to find out exactly how the woman died and are checking surveillance cameras for clues.