COVID-19 outbreak at Missouri City nursing home kills 19

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Nearly 20 people died from COVID-19 at a nursing home in Missouri City.

Fort Bend County reported there were 38 cases at Paradigm at First Colony nursing home, 19 deaths and 24 employees infected.

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said she’s received “countless” calls regarding the care at the nursing home on Lexington Blvd. near Dulles.

She sent a letter to the Texas Health and Human Services requesting notice of COVID-19 cases in Missouri City and procedures on how to address outbreaks. Missouri City does not have authority over the nursing home.

“The city is concerned about the individuals and families who are affected by the Paradigm cases and staff will continue monitoring the situation and working proactively to help flatten the curve,” said Ford.

The nursing home had not yet responded to KPRC 2′s requests for an interview or statement.