Class is back in session: Alief ISD begins the school year virtual learning Thursday

HOUSTON – School is back in session today for Alief ISD Thursday morning.

Things will look different this year for students and educators because instruction is 100% virtual for the time being.

District officials have been preparing to make sure that students have what they need to stay connected with tech distributions. One was held at Alief Taylor High School and another is slated for Thursday at 8 a.m. at Elsik High School.

Superintendent HD Chambers said that in-person learning will likely come in phases. Principal Mary Williams said although things will look different they are excited to get the school year started.

“The first day of school is always my favorite day of school and this is just a little bit different,” said Williams.