Body of missing Katy man, another driver found after 2 vehicles found in Freeport retention pond, police say

FREEPORT, Texas – Two bodies were found after officials discovered two vehicles submerged at a Freeport retention pond Thursday morning, according to law enforcement.

At about 6:30 a.m., officials received reports of a submerged vehicle at a pond near the intersection of Highway 36 and South Brazozport Road.

As crews pulled out the submerged vehicle, they found the body of 44-year-old David Ellison of Katy, Texas. Investigators said Ellison was driving to Freeport to go fishing when he missed a turn at the intersection and drove into the water.

During the recovery process, crews discovered a second vehicle submerged in the water, investigators said. Human remains were also found inside the vehicle, investigators said.

Two vehicles were found submerged in a Freeport, Texas retention pond on Aug. 6, 2020. (Image from Freeport Police Department) (KPRC)

When officials ran the license plate of the second vehicle, they notified Panola County Sheriff’s deputies that it matched the description of the vehicle driven by missing 79-year-old Joe McMillan, of Panola County.

Due to evidence recovered from the truck, investigators said the remains are believed to be that of McMillian.

Panola County and local authorities are investigating the two incidents. At this time, investigators said there is no evidence that indicates foul play as it appears to have been a vehicle accident.

Brazoria County officials advised Panola County investigators that the location where McMillian’s truck was discovered is in a curve in the roadway, where numerous car accidents are reported, resulting in vehicles driving from the roadway into the water.