YES Prep to provide free, reduced-price meal benefits to students for the 2020-21 school year

HOUSTON – YES Prep Public Schools announced it will provide eligible students with free or reduced-price meals for the 2020-21 school year.

YES Prep will determine a student’s eligibility for meal benefits based on the following criteria:

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Categorical or automatic eligibility

Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Star.

School officials say YES Prep is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible.

On July 1, YES Prep began distributing letters to the households of categorically-eligible students who attend its Northwest, Hobby, Southeast Elementary and North Central Elementary campuses.

These families do not need to complete an application and will automatically eligible for benefits.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have or wishes to decline benefits should contact the Child Nutrition Program Director at 346-313-9046.

Applications for meal benefits may be submitted anytime during the school year.

If a family’s financial circumstances change during the year, YES Prep advises the household to contact the school for assistance.