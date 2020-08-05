86ºF

Fort Bend County judge gives update on coronavirus in the community

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announces a mask order to go into effect for all residents on June 25, 2020. (KPRC)

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George gave an update on the spread of coronavirus within the Fort Bend community.

He was joined by Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter.

Here are the highlights:

  • You need to be living your life with caution, George said.
  • We are sharing this information to help you understand that CIVOD-19 is still here. George said the cases they are seeing, are because of community spread.
  • Minter said people are going to see a change in numbers because the epidemiology team will now be identified using a state tracker. As a result, the county will be reporting a large number of cases.
  • People can expect to see a large increase in cases, but Minter said many of those cases will be old cases that hadn’t previously been reported.
  • “We are committed to providing accurate data,” Minter said.
  • Remember that each number represents a loved one, so please continue to social distance, wear masks and stay home when able.
  • Be careful. Maybe you don’t have any problems, but someone you know may and you could bring it home to your loved ones, George said.
  • There will not be any policy changes as a result of the increase in cases. Minter said.

