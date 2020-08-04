Robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at about 2:41 p.m. in the 1900 block of Travis Street.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said a female security guard was taking photos on her cellphone when she was approached by the suspect. Acevedo said the suspect assaulted the woman before disarming her of her semi-automatic 9 mm gun before taking off toward Pierce Street.

As police searched the area, an off-duty Houston police sergeant was flagged down by a witness who saw the robbery and saw the suspect get on a METRO bus, Acevedo said. The sergeant got on the bus and confronted the armed suspect as the driver and three others got off, Acevedo said. The suspect did not comply with the officer’s commands and drew the stolen pistol, police said.

The sergeant fired several rounds at the suspect, killing him, police said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Acevedo said the security guard suffered injuries to her ribs and was treated.

The shooting was caught on the surveillance camera on the bus and the footage will be reviewed, Acevedo said.

The 45-year-old sergeant, an 18-year veteran with the department, will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, Acevedo said.

WATCH: Police Chief Art Acevedo gives update on deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown