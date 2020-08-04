2 children airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after major wreck on Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road

HOUSTON – Two children were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after a major wreck on the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road Tuesday evening, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The wreck was first reported at 6:11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road near Farm-to-Market 2234, officials said.

About 15 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said that two children had been airlifted to a hospital for treatment of their critical injuries.

It is unknown if anyone else was hurt in the wreck or how many vehicles were involved.

The northbound lanes of the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road will remain closed as officials investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.