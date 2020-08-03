Missouri City councilmembers to hear public comments on street signs linked to KKK, Confederacy

HOUSTON – Missouri City councilmembers will hold a public meeting Monday evening to discuss offensive and racially-insensitive street signs in the city.

Some of the signs in question are said to be named after Confederate leaders and a founding member of the Ku Klux Klan.

The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. and councilmembers will listen to comments for or against an ordinance to establish regulations for the naming of streets in the city.

If you want to make a public comment on this issue, you can sign up here before 4 p.m. Monday. The item appears on the agenda as 7b1.

You can also watch a live stream of the meeting here.