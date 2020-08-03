Houston Food Bank welcomes volunteers at warehouse facility on city’s northside

HOUSTON – The Houston Food Bank has rented an additional warehouse facility on the city’s northside.

The new warehouse is expected to help alleviate the stress and demand on the main warehouse and dock area at the Food Bank’s I-10 and Gellhorn location, now referred to as the East Branch.

The additional warehouse at 146 Knobcrest, which Houston Food Bank is referring to as North Branch, is a 128,000 square-foot facility that will handle all types of products (dry, refrigerated, frozen and items specific for disaster response). The Food Bank will primarily be operating mobile distributions and home deliveries from this location.

North Branch will host volunteers to help with building home delivery kits and disaster boxes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in two shifts: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. For now, only individuals ages 16 and up can sign up to volunteer at this location. Individuals and small group volunteers (up to 10 people) opportunities are available.

Those interested can sign-up here. Once volunteers register for a shift, they will receive a confirmation email which includes details and a QR code to allow for quick check-in when they arrive.