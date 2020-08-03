ASK 2: Some of the road signs on FM 1960 in the Humble area are virtually unreadable. What’s being done?

HUMBLE, Texas – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Some of the road signs on FM 1960 in the Humble area are virtually unreadable. What’s being done?

Answer: The Texas Department of Transportation does overlook the well-being of FM-1960. Viewers say, “the one at FM 1960 and Timber Forest is particularly bad.”

Representatives with TXDOT tell me that Harris county has been known to put up road signs here.

FM-1960 and Timber Forest

After searching the intersection on Google Maps, I could see exactly what the viewer is concerned about. The lettering on the road name sign seems to be wearing-off and hard to read.

TXDOT said, the sign may require the fabrication of a new sign, which takes time.

What I learned after reaching out to representatives over at TXDOT is, residents can always report issues like these on TXDOT’s website by visiting https://www.txdot.gov/contact-us/form.html?id=.