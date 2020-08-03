Bodies of 2 good Samaritans who helped save father, his 5-year-old daughter from Trinity River found

CLEVELAND, Texas – The bodies of two teens who jumped into the Trinity River to save a child and her father were found Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday near the State Highway 105 Bridge in Moss Hill, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the 5-year-old and her father were playing in the water when the child started struggling, so her father tried to save her.

Two teens, ages 17 and 18, saw the commotion and went in after the two in order to help, authorities said.

The girl’s father took on too much water and had to be transported to a hospital via LifeFlight, but he and his daughter were able to make it out alive, authorities said.

However, the two good Samaritans went missing and their bodies were recovered later, according to authorities.