Houston Newsmakers highlights 2 new initiatives to address inequities, inclusion and bias within community

HOUSTON – There are inequities in the Hoston community.

KPRC 2 has launched the Stronger Houston, a series of reports that started this week focusing on how the inequities impact those who live in the Houston area. Whether education, healthcare, jobs, or justice, the differences between us can often have life-impacting results.

This week, the focus is on the disparity in the way COVID-19 impacts the communities of Gulfton and Bellaire. The eye-opening report shows a side-by-side view on how the disease is disproportionately impacting the low-income areas.

This is a must-see segment

The YMCA of Greater Houston recently announced the creation of the “Equity and Innovation Center Powered by Reliant.”

The center is a collaboration between the nonprofit and reliant to address the issues of equity, inclusion and bias in our community. Reliant has donated $100,000 toward the project and says it was a matter of finding the right partner to help make a difference.

“Nonprofit organizations around the community are figuring out a way to pivot to operate to continue to make a difference where it’s most important,” said Reliant President Elizabeth Killinger. “To get through this season to the other side because while this is a mountain in front of us, if you know anything about Houston we will climb over it.”

See the full interview

The Houston Symphony may not be entertaining fans at Jones Hall but all of us can enjoy the symphony through the “Live From Jones Hall” live streaming concerts.

Symphony CEO John Mangum says while it’s not quite like being in Jones Hall the live stream production brings you right into the action.

“You’re right in there with the performers,” he said. “You can see the string players’ fingers on the fingerboard. You’re connected to the music in a way that even when you’re sitting in a chair in the house in the audience you can’t see that well so it has really gone from phone videos to now state of the art.”

See how to make it happen for you

