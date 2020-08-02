HCSO: Chase ends in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas – A rideshare driver is dead and a suspect in custody after a deputy-involved pursuit in west Houston ended in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The chase began around 1:30 a.m. when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in a westbound lane of Katy Freeway. When the driver refused to pull over, a pursuit began.

At some point during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle made a U-turn at Greenhouse Road, drove eastbound on the feeder roads of the Katy Freeway and attempted to get back on the freeway. As the suspect vehicle attempted to enter the freeway, it maneuvered around another vehicle, later identified as rideshare, also attempting to enter the freeway. It was at this moment that the patrol car rear ended the rideshare vehicle.

Following the crash, the patrol vehicle went off into the treeline, the rideshare vehicle came to rest on the side of the freeway and the suspect vehicle came to rest on the freeway entrance ramp, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then exited his vehicle and fled the scene, running across the main lanes of the freeway. Shortly after, an off-duty deputy took him into custody at a hospital nearby, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The rideshare driver was transported to Katy Memorial where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the crash, the rideshare driver had a passenger, who suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital

The deputy involved in the pursuit also suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect is a 17-year-old male out on bond for a felony charge. Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The teenager faces a felony murder charge and a failure to stop and render aid charge related to the incident, according to authorities.

The case is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crime Division as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office vehicular crime division.