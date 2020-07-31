Mayor Turner to announce second rental assistance program Friday

HOUSTON – For a second time in a matter of months, Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to announce a rent relief program for families struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

In May, the city partnered with Baker Ripley to create a website and divide $15 million amongst families who needed it the most.

Within two hours, the money, which came from the federal government, was gone.

Those funds were estimated to help 8,000 families, according to houstonrentassistance.org, with $1,000 each.

This go around, Mayor Turner has not yet released figures or details.

But with so many families still struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, any amount is better than no help at all.

Mayor Turner is expected to announce the details for this second round at 3 p.m. If you’re not a Houston resident but need rent assistance, check with your county. Fort Bend and Harris counties have also launched similar programs.