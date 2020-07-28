Woman charged for promotion of prostitution at a Houston-area massage spa

Investigators in the Harris County Precinct 1 Human Trafficking Division have charged a woman with third-degree felony for promotion of prostitution at a Houston-area massage spa.

Jingxia Sun, 39, was arrested during an uncover investigation on July 23 at G Massage, located in the 5100 block of Antoine Drive.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 shared the investigation was initiated following a citizen tip and complaint about prostitution at the spa.

Deputies were able to rescue a 65-year-old woman living at G Massage who was recruited online from Los Angeles to engage in prostitution.

According to officials, the trafficking victim had no friends or family in the United States, and nowhere else to stay.

Officials say the woman speaks Mandarin and does not speak or understand English.

Investigators worked with Harris County Precinct 1 Human Trafficking Victim’s Liaison Kathy Griffin along with YMCA and Rescue USA to translate and provide resources for the victim, including a safe place to stay.

If you believe to have witnessed signs of human trafficking, call the human trafficking hotline at (832) 927-1650.